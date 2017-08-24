MILF vs ISIS By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - August 24, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Joint troops from the MILF’s 105th Base Command and policemen navigate a marshland area going to the conquered camp of ISIS-linked militants in Barangay Andabit, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao on Tuesday (22 Aug 2017). A total of 22 members of the Jama’atul al-Muhajireen wal Ansar group led a by certain Abu Torayfie have reportedly died since the MILF launched an offensive against the militants, while the MILF also suffered 12 fatalities. The MILF claimed the militants had encroached on their territory and spread false interpretation of Islam. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments