A member of the Republic of Singapore Air Force waits for Philippine soldiers to unload the boxes of medicines and foodstuff for the Marawi evacuees on board a C130 that landed at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental on Monday, August 7, 2017. The Singapore government donated tents, medicine and water purifiers. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

