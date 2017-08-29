Stray Bullet — Again

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A man plucks out a stray bullet with a key from the wall of a building at the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol complex in Marawi City on Monday (28 August 2017). The bullet almost hit an evacuee girl who was about to take a bath near the mosque inside the complex. Some individuals and vehicles have been hit by stray bullets in this area usually coming from sniper fire. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments