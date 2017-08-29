Woman Power

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Female soldiers and police officers — 62 from the Philippine Army and 40 from the Philippine National Police — arrive on board a C130 plane at the Laguindingan Airport in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Trained to handle psychosocial intervention, they will be deployed in evacuation centers in Marawi City and Lanao del Norte. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

