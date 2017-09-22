All smiles

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Duterte returned to Marawi on 21 September 2017, Day 122 of the Marawi Crisis, his fifth visit to Marawi since the armed clashes with the Maute Group started on May 23. Accompanying the President were Defense Secretary Delfin Loorrenzana, Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Arthur Tabaquero, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go. The President also tagged along Paolo Santos, Jimmy Bondoc and Arnel Ignacio to provide entertainment to the troops. Richard Madelo / PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

