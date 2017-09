Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A child evacuee from Marawi City takes a look outside her family’s tent at the new tent city in Baloi-Lanao del Norte on Saturday (16 September 2017). Close to 200 families staying at the Mahad Abdul Aziz al Islamie Madrasa in Balo-i moved to this site late in August until early September. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments