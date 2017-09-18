Pre-war Marawi, May 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The battle for Bato Ali mosque in Marawi City is over. Government forces finally took control of this area which the Maute Group used as stronghold, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 16 September 2017, Day 117 of the Marawi Crisis. There is no photo yet of how this street and the structures look now. The Bato Ali Mosque is on the left side (with minaret) while the blue and white building on the right is the C&D Building MindaNews photo taken first week of May 2017 by NAGUIB SINARIMBO

