Linog Pocaan, a maker of baur or wooden chests adorned with intricate carvings and mother of pearl shells, shows some of his finished items at his home in Tugaya, Lanao del Sur on Sunday, 17 September 2017. Pocaan says his income from selling his works has dipped after the siege in nearby Marawi City broke out. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

