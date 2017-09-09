CDO to Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A refreshing countryside scene on September 8, 2017 along the 240-kilometer Cagayan de Oro – Cotabato route via Talakag in Bukidnon, Amai Manabilang (Bumbaran) and Wao in Lanao del Sur, and Banisilan, Alamada and Libungan in North Cotabato. Travel to Cotabato City from Cagayan de Oro is now down to only five hours (some say four) via this route, compared with the eight-hour travel via Bukidnon – Carmen. MindaNews photo courtesy of KALOY MANLUPIG / Balay Mindanaw

