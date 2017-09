Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A family rides a pedicab through a flooded Lacson Street in Obrero, Davao City on Thursday night, September 7, 2017. Heavy rains early evening of Thursday caused heavy floods around Davao City leaving commuters stranded. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

