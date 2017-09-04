Dragon Boat Race By Contributed - September 4, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Dragon boat teams race each other on the waters of Sarangani Bay during the 2nd GenSan Tuna Festival Dragon Boat Race on Sunday (3 September 2017). Delegates from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as amateur dragon paddlers, came to participate in the event. This year’s Tuna Festival carries the theme “A PEACEtival of fun – Bida sa Saya, Bida sa Tuna!” Photo courtesy of Cocoy Sexcion for GenSan CPIO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments