Protest actions to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law on 21 September 2017 were held nationwide, including in Davao City, home of President Rodrigo Duterte who is being urged to lift martial law. Duterte, the first Mindanawon President, declared martial law eight hours after clashes between government forces and the Maute Group started on May 23. MindaNews photo courtesy of JHOANNA CRUZ Read story

