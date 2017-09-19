Free Haircut By Manman Dejeto - September 19, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Soldiers from the Civil Military Operations Regiment (CMOR) of the Philippine Army give free haircuts for Marawi City evacuees staying inside an evacuation center in Brgy. Nangka, Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday (19 September 2017). The CMOR has been deployed to help attend to the needs of evacuees of the Marawi siege. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments