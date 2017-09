Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Aerial strikes against the Islamic State-inspired Maute group hit areas near Lake Lanao in Marawi City on Sunday (September 17, 2017). Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Western Mindanao Command chief, declared last August 28 that the Marawi siege would end in two to three weeks, or on September 18 at the latest. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

