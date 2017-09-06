Joint Army-MILF Operation By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - September 6, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Army and Moro Islamic Liberation Front forces involved in a joint operation against the extremist group Dawla Islamiya Maguindanao carry supplies of ammunition, food and water across a river in Barangay Tee in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao on Tuesday (5 September 2016). The joint Army-MILF operation, which was supported by the Air Force’s aerial bombardment and the Army’s artillery fires, resulted in the capture of an extremist base in Barangay Tee. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments