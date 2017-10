Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Gayam Halidan cooks a delicacy called jaa in Tausug but popularly known as lokot-lokot, in her home in Zamboanga City on Thursday, 28 September 2017. Made of rice, flour, sugar, oil and water, lokot-lokot (which means twirls or tangles in Bisaya) comes in different flavors, including ube and pandan. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

