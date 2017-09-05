Meeting the MILF By Mindanews - September 5, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.President Rodrigo Roa Duterte meets with Moro Islamic Liberation Front Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim (3rd from left) at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday (4 September 2017). With Murad are MILF peace implementing panel Chair Mohagher Iqbal and Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) Chair Ghazali Jaafar. Presidential photo courtesy of RENE LUMAWAG Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments