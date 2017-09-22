Never again

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

At least a hundred protesters joined the 45th commemoration of Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law at the Magsaysay Park in downtown Cagayan de Oro, on Sept.21,2017. Bagong Alyansang Makabayan chair Wildon Barros said the low turnout was expected since most of the people’s organizations affiliated with Bayan-Northern Mindanao Region joined the Lakbayan 2017 in Manila. Photo courtesy of ANDREW UY / Mindanao Gold Star Daily

