Workers apply finishing touches on the building of the Ombudsman Mindanao, located along Libra corner Earth Sts. GSIS Heights Subdivision in Matina, Davao City which is set to open by end of September 2017. The anti-graft agency currently holds office at H & C Bldg., Alvarez Street, Sta. Ana Avenue, Davao City. MindaNews photo by GIGI BUENO

