Palanca awardees

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Three of the five Mindanawon winners in this year’s Palanca Awards (l to r): Errol Merquita, winner in two categories – Shorty Story in Cebuano and Tula para sa mga Bata; John Bengan, 1st place, Short Story in English; and Jade Mark B. Capiñanes, 3rd place, Essay. Awarding of prizes of the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards was held in Makati on September 1, 2017. Photo from Bengan’s Facebook wall, with permission READ STORY

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments