A bakwit boy plays with a tablet to pass the time in Toril evacuation center in Iligan City while his sibling sleeps in a hammock on Saturday, 02 September 2017. Families displaced by the 103-day Marawi Crisis still can’t return to their homes and have to scramble for food and essential supplies, such as diapers and hygiene products. Photo by MANUEL DOMES

