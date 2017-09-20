Silent witnesses

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A female teddy bear sits and “watches” an Army trooper pass by a bullet-riddled house inside Marawi’s main battle area while a male teddy bear lies at the entrance of the house in this photo taken 19 September 2017, Day 120 of the Marawi Crisis. Why the teddy bears are not bullet-riddled is anyone’s guess. What is certain is that they are sorely missed by the children who own them. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

