Soldiers wounded in Marawi City and recuperating at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City undergo psychosocial stress debriefing courtesy of a volunteer team sent by the Center of Psychological Extension and Research Services (COPERS) of the Ateneo de Davao University over the weekend. Photo courtesy of COPERS

