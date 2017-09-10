Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Duterte shows his tattoo on his upper right arm — a rose and the tattoo of the Guardians Brotherhood – in Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, 09 September 2017, as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (L) and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano watch. Duterte showed his tattoo two days after Senator Antonio Trillanes dared his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to show his tattoo on his back. Trillanes claimed Duterte’s son has a ‘dragon-like’ tattoo on his back, signifying, allegedly, membership in a triad engaged in ilegal drugs and criminality. “No way,” the young Duterte replied when Trillanes asked if he would show his back. He dismissed Trillanes’ allegations as lies. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

