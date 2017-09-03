Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Sixteen year old Farouk Mobin recites from memory some verses of the Quran during the memorization contest as other children evacuees and adults look on at the Toril evacuation center in Iligan City on Saturday, 02 September 2017, Day 103 of the Mrawi Crisis. Farouk is one of a few who will finally be returning to MSU Marawi to continue studies. The two-day event was organized by Peace in Our Hearts and the Institute of Peace and Development in Mindanao. A madrasah was recently built in the evacuation center to provide young evacuees a space for psychosocial recovery through learning about Islam, peace advocacy, and the Maranao culture. Photo by JEAN CLAIRE DY

