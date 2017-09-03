Waterfalls Trek By Bobby Timonera - September 3, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A trekking couple struggle to scale up one of the numerous small waterfalls in Sitio Lumbatin in hinterland Barangay Pugaan in Iligan City Sunday morning (3 September 2017). More than two dozen waterfalls, most of them still without names, abound in Sitio Lumbatin alone, adding to the already numerous cascades of the City of Waterfalls. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments