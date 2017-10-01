Award for Larry Ilagan

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Social Welfare Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan receives from President Rodrigo Duterte the Legal Award for Outstanding Lawyer in Community and Legal Aid Service (posthumous) conferred on her husband, Laurente Calanog Ilagan, who dared fight the Marcos dictatorship and was the first of three human rights lawyers in Davao City who were arrested in May 1985 for alleged rebellion. At that time, Duterte was one of the city government’s prosecutors. The awarding ceremony of the 1st Davao Legal Awards was held at the sidelines of the installation of the new officers and induction of new members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City Chapter at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City on September 30, 2017. Joey Dalumpines/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

