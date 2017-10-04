Brigada Marawi By Froilan Gallardo - October 4, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gamdamra (second from right holding tire) leads the cleanup drive Brigada Marawi on Wednesday (4 October 2017) to clean the city of debris to pave the way for the eventual return of the residents (4 October 2017). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO | Read story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments