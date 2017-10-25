Bus Accident By Froilan Gallardo - October 25, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Army Scout Rangers pick up their backpacks after their bus figured in an accident along the Marawi-Iligan highway on Wednesday (25 October 2017). The Rangers, fresh from five months of fighting in Marawi, were returning home when their bus figured in an accident. Two soldiers and the bus driver were slightly injured. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments