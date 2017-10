Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The military opened portions of Marawi City’s Ground Zero on 25 October 2017 for journalists to see what it took to liberate the country’s lone Islamic City from ISIS-inspired terrorists after five months of fighting. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Read story

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments