Titing Tomimbang, a resident of Campo Ranao, Marawi City, shapes electric guitars from narra wood inside an evacuation center for Marawi City residents in Barangay Maria Cristina in Iligan City on 10 October 2017. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

