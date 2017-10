Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano presents photos of the slain Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, leader of the Maute-ISIS group. The two were killed in Marawi City on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2017, Day 147 of the Marawi Crisis. Beside him is Army Chief Gen. Rolando Bautista. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Read story

