Landslide aftermath

Photo taken on Saturday, October 14, 2017, nine days after a landslide struck the upper portion of Shrine Hills along the Diversion Road in Davao City on October 5. The landslide prompted the city government to close a portion of the highway for several days. On October 10, it announced that starting Wednesday (Oct 11), two lanes would be opened from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. while clearing operations are being done. On Thursday night, it announced yet another closure “because of the danger posed by boulders that are rolling down from Shrine Hills” but added it would reopen Friday morning. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO

