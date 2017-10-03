Marawi again

President Rodrigo Duterte inspects a nipa hut built by Army engineers for evacuees at the evacuation camp in Barangay Bito Buadi Itowa in Marawi City on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, Day 133 of the Marawi Crisis. This is the President’s sixth visit to Marawi. He, however, did not meet with the evacuees nearby who were not allowed to enter the site. It is not clear if all the houses will be painted with mlitary colors. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO