Mindanao bishops at the press conference in Davao City on 19 October 2017 at the end of the four-day Mindanao Sulu Pastoral Conference, discuss challenges faced by the Catholic church in Mindanao. (L to R) Bishop Julius Tonel of the Diocese of Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay, Archbishops Antonio Ledesma and Romulo Valles of Cagayan de Oro and Davao, and Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, Arcbhishop of Cotabato. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO

