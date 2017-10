Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Some residents of Marawi City queue for a travel pass at the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol on Friday (October 6, 2017) so they can visit their homes in the besieged city. Last week, the military again said the siege started by the ISIS-inspired Maute group on May 23, will end in a few days. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

