President, Datus, Sultans

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte does his signature pose with Abdaham Idjirani, Sultan Phudalun Kiram II, Dr. Charles Chan, Datu Michael Ong Mastura, Sultan Omar Pax Mangudadatu, Pastor Saycon, Mindanao Development Authority Chair Datu Abul Khayr Alonto and Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Alamarim Tillah during a meeting at the Malacañan Palace on October 12, 2017. The meeting with the President focused on possible economic activities and opportunities in Mindanao. Rolando Mailo / PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

