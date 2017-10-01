Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The peak season is here. These are some of the 54,000 Chinese sparrowhawks seen on September 29 from Raptor Hill in Glan, Sarangani province. Just two weeks into the watch, the Sarangani Team has recorded 86,000 raptors, breaking last year’s record of 78,817 over five weeks of a “confirmatory raptor migration study.” Photo by Tres Besana/SARANGANI INFORMATION OFFICE READ STORY

