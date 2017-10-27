Sad Homecoming

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Norain Cabugatan cries upon seeing the disarray in her bedroom in Barangay East Basak in Marawi City for the first time on October 26, 2017, after the siege that started May 23 forced them to flee to neighboring areas. Cabugatan made a quick visit to her house where she discovered looters took away cash, jewelries and her best clothes, among others. East Basak is one of nine villages outside the war zone who will be allowed to return home in batches, on October 29 to November 2. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

