Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte salutes 2Lt. Harold Mark Juan as the President posthumously awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu Kalasag Rank to the fallen soldier during the wake at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on October 13, 2017. Juan was killed by a sniper from the Maute Group as government troops were trying to corner the terrorists in Marawi City on October 9, 2017. Marcelino Pascua/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments