Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

All is quiet in the battlefield in Marawi City in this photo taken from the golf course of the Mindanao State University at 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 October 2017, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi from “terrorist influence.” An hour later, smoke would be seen rising again from artillery fire. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments