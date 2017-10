Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Power supplied by solar panels light up the homes at Bahay Pagasa, a transitional shelter for displaced Marawi residents in the city’s Barangay Bito Buadi Itowa. Photo taken on October 6, 2017. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

