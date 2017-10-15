Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Tribal elders from Bukidnon’s seven hill tribes perform a dance at the launching of their One Million Lutya (taro) initiative on Talaandig Day, 14 October 2017 in Sungko, Lantapan, Bukidnon. Each of the seven tribes will plant one million hills of lutya in their respective ancestral domains to ensure food security. They plan to set up a cooperative to sell the excess lutya or process it. MindaNews photo by WALTER I. BALANE

