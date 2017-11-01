Love forever

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Julita Ramos, 88, visits the grave of her husband Eugenio at the Davao Memorial Park on All Saints’ Day, November 1, 2017. Her husband passed away ten years ago. She thanks neighbors and strangers who helped her cross the street and ride the jeep from her residence in Matina Aplaya to the memorial park, carrying her cane and a small plastic chair. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments