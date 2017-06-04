IN PICTURES: Marawi Crisis By Mindanews - June 4, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Army Scout rangers take cover behind a military truck after ISIS Maute gunmen fired shots at them in Marawi City on may 27, 2017. By Froilan Gallardo Evacuees from Marawi City wave their validation cards issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development as they wait for the distribution of relief goods at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno An elderly evacuee from Marawi City squats while waiting for the distribution of relief goods at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Smoke billows up in a portion of Marawi City that was hit by rockets fired from a gunship as fighting between government forces and the Maute group entered its ninth day on Wednesday (31 May 2017). MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno

Residents desperately hold on a van as they flee the embattled city of Marawi on May 27, 2017. Photo by Froilan Gallardo

Oblivious of the conflict happening around them, children find time to play inside a gymnasium that has been converted into an evacuation center in Fuentes, Iligan City on Thursday (25 May 2027). Many residents of neighboring Marawi City have fled their homes, afraid they will be hit in the crossfire in the fighting between government soldiers and the Maute Group. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas

Maranao evacuees spend their time sleeping or exchanging text messages inside a gymnasium turned into an evacuation center in Fuentes, Iligan City on Thursday (25 May 2027). Many residents of neighboring Marawi City have fled their homes, afraid they will be hit in the crossfire in the fighting between government soldiers and the Maute Group. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas Evacuees, including patients who left the Amai Pakpak Medical Center, seek shelter inside a gymnasium beside the Army's Campo Ranao in Marawi City Thursday (25 May 2017) as firefight between soldiers and the Maute Group rages downtown, two days after the start of skirmishes. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo

An Army soldier (left) welcomes residents rescued by Tabligh missionaries Friday night (26 May 2017). The 100 or so workers, mostly Christians, were trapped in a building in Pantalan sa Masiu, Barangay Padian, Marawi City. The Tablighs came to their rescue, waving white cloths in Maute Group territory as they crossed the way toward the government side. A Muslim Army commander welcomed them. "Sometimes we shouted 'Allahu Akbar!' to save us from being shot," narrated one of the Tablighs who identified himself as Ibrahim. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo Army soldiers manning a temporary checkpoint stops a vehicle from entering Marawi City on Saturday (27 May 20107) to avoid civilian casualties. Government troops are still battling the Maute Group since skirmishes began in downtown Marawi last Tuesday. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo

Army Scout rangers shelter under cover beside a street after ISIS Maute gunmen fired shots at them in Marawi City on may 27, 2017. By Froilan Gallardo

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Marawi residents bring a handicapped child on a wheelchair to safety in Iligan City, some 37.9 kilometers away on MY 27, 2017. Photo by Froilan Gallardo

A Marawi resident carries a white flag as he talks to an army soldier at a checkpoint in Marawi City on May 27, 2017. Residents are resorting on waving white flags to roam the streets as fighting intensified on the city. Photo by Froilan Gallardo Government soldiers show an ISIS flag reportedly recovered in Barangay Bangon Friday afternoon (26 May 2017) after dislodging the Maute Group from the area. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

Government soldiers conduct patrol operation near the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in downtown Marawi City, which was once occupied by the Maute Group, on Friday afternoon (26 May 2017). MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

Marawi City residents seek refuge in one of the rooms at the provincial capitol compound on Friday (26 May 2017) as firefight between government soldiers and the Maute Group rages downtown. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera Evacuees from Marawi City wave their validation cards issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development as they wait for the distribution of relief goods at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno Evacuees from Marawi City line up while waiting for the distribution of goods at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno An elderly evacuee from Marawi City squats while waiting for the distribution of relief goods at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno Soldiers take a late lunch after helping in the validation of evacuees from Marawi City at the covered court in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Smoke billows up in a portion of Marawi City that was hit by rockets fired from a gunship as fighting between government forces and the Maute group entered its ninth day on Wednesday (31 May 2017). MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno