Postcards from Tawi-tawi By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - October 2, 2017 A Pangalay performance during the Kamahardikaan festival in Tawi-tawi on September 23 to 28, 2017. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Panampangan Island in Tawi-tawi has a three kilometer circumferential sandbar, said to be the longest in the countrty. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA A visitor walks along the sandbar in Panampangan Island at the border between the municipalities of Panglima Sugala and Sapa-Sapa in Tawi-tawi, as Sama Badjao locals work on their boats. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Sama fisherfolk in Panampangan sandbar. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Boy does spear fishing during low tide in Bongao, Tawi-tawi. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Coast guard officials implement anti-terror law by inspecting vessels for possible arms shipment in Tawi-tawi. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA While conducting anti-terror operations, Coart Guard officials busted an illegal fishing activity in Sulu sea after this headless, tailless and finless spotted fish believed to be a juvenile whale shark was found hidden in a vessel MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Dolphins gleefully play and jump in Tawi-tawi waters. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Economic activities in the port on a late afternoon in Bongao, Tawi-tawi with Bud Bongao peak as backdrop. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Unloading goods at the port of Bongao in Tawi-tawi on a late aternoon, with Bud Bongao peak as backdrop. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA A Sama Badjao weaver of Simunul island during the Kamahardikaan festival in Tawi-tawi on September 23 to 28, 2017. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA