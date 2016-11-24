By Cherry Marie Irish D. Cruz

ALABEL, Sarangani (November 24, 2016) – Merging 2014’s Yesterland Theme Park and 2015’s International Music Festival, Sarangani stages an immersive and interactive roster of activities for all this year.

This November 24 to 26, Sarangani will celebrate its 24th foundation anniversary with the Munato Festival.

Highlighting the unison of indigenous groups Tboli, Blaan and Tagakaolo in the seven municipalities, the province paves way for vibrant and interactive cultural festivities.

On the first day, ladies representing each municipality will compete for the crown of the Pearl of Sarangani.

Following last year’s performance from Malaysian artists, the Indonesian Consulate of Davao will carry out their musical performances through a cultural exchange on November 25 and 26.

One major addition is the Cultural Village Show featuring different cultural practices of Sarangani indigenous groups featuring “The Thread of Life.”

“I am proud and happy to say that it is the first time in Mindanao to have this kind of spectacle which is so immersive and interactive at the same time educational and fun,” says provincial and Regional Tourism Council president Michelle Lopez Solon.

Eighty students per show for an hour are going to participate wherein authentic food is served for the audience with a fee of P100 that goes directly to the community kitchen.

“The show really requires participation from the audience. They become part of the show where they experience routines and day-to-day practices of Sarangans,” says Sulong Tribu project manager Cielito Tirando.

Another major event on November 25 is “The Platform” which will present talks with the country’s prominent luminaries — former DILG Secretary Raffy Alunan, Environment Secretary Gina Lopez and PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Youth will always have a heart in Sarangani. A thousand young leaders coming from all municipalities gather together on November 25-26 as youth commissioner Aiza Seguerra enjoins them.

More activities are going to happen in the festival. The Sarangani Wildlife Museum will be opened for all animal enthusiasts at the Environment Conservation and Protection Center.

Meeting of artisans thru cultural exchange with the Indonesian consulate will happen at the Kasfala Hall.

An exhibit featuring tribal craft and artistry is held at the Kasfala Hall called “Looms and Beads”.

Goers may also take photos in the 3D Street Arts featuring the work of local Sarangan artists.

A special performance from Kadayawan Festival’s street dancing champion James L. Chiongbian National Trade School will be watched on November 26.

Capitol employees are set to show their talents during the Capitol’s version of Got Talent where a P10,000 cash will be handed to the 1st placer.

Kids are bound to enjoy the Batibot productions with Sara and Gani as they listen to stories about IPs and Moro people.

This year’s Munato International Music and Arts Festival is surely a must-go! (Cherry Marie Irish D. Cruz/SARANGANI INFORMATION OFFICE)