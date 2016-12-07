5,000 typhoon-resilient houses to be constructed in Davao City

CITY INFORMATION OFFICE, Davao City, 05 December — San Miguel Foundation, Pilipinong May Puso Foundation, and National Housing Authority have signed a memorandum of agreement that will pave the way for the construction of 5,000 houses for the benefit of Davao City’s residents.

The project is called Biyaya ng Pagbabago Residential Project.

The MOA will be endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for the issuance of legislative authority so that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte could sign it.

The agreement also covers the creation of sustainable livelihood and educational programs for the housing project beneficiaries and their children.

The construction of the houses, which are designed to be climate and typhoon-resilient, will start next year in Los Amigos and Lasang resettlement areas.

According to the project papers, SMF will fund the construction of the component houses as it also spearheads the implementation of the project. The foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

The NHA, meanwhile, will provide P24 million to fund the land development for the first phase of the project. The agency will also extend technical assistance in the project implementation

The PMPF, on the other hand, will be tasked to provide livelihood and other forms of assistance to the residents of the resettlement areas.

The local government will identify the project beneficiaries, which will be coming from areas identified as danger zones. The Los Amigos and Lasang resettlement areas are government-owned properties.

Davao City has passed the Comprehensive Urban Shelter Services Development Code to promote just, dynamic, and comprehensive land tenure security and urban services development program.

With the growing number of informal settlers, the local government has also strongly recommended the development of more relocation projects and liveable areas through the Davao City Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The project, according to the involved parties, is meant to “address the foreseen challenges in the housing sector in Davao City.”