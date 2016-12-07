7th Anak OFW Festival in Davao City set for Dec. 4

On December 4, 2016, in People’s Park, Davao City, we will hold the 7th Anak OFW Festival. Anak OFW Festival is a yearly event organized by Mindanao Migrants Center for Empowering Actions, Inc. (MMCEAI) in time for the week- long campaign celebration of Dec 18 International Migrants Day.

The Festival will showcase fun games art exhibits, musical and dance-theater presentations. This is also an avenue for the Anak OFWs to establish camaraderie with their peers, and most especially for their voices to be heard and recognized as one of the important sectors of our society. As the merry season is coming, MMCEAI holds this event to gather the children and feel the warmth of a family despite the distance from their OFW parents.

In this year’s Anak OFWs festival, the organizer would like to provide opportunities for Anak OFWs to bring in voices of children to the peace tables advancing in creation of spaces for participation and action. We would like to invite the members of the press to witness this event, and to help in the advocacy of these children. The program will start at 7:30AM and will end at 6:00PM.

Should you have any questions, please give us a call in our office (landline: 299-0374) or you may contact Rovie B. Bullina (09777038468).

See you on Sunday!

MINDANAO MIGRANTS CENTER FOR EMPOWERING ACTIONS INCORPORATED (MMCEAI)

PROGRAM

7:30 – 8:00 R E G I S T R A T I O N

8:00 – 8:10 Interfaith Prayer

8:10 – 8:15 Philippine National Anthem (AVP)

8:15 – 8:30 Opening Remarks

8:30- 9:00 Inspirational Message

MA. LUISA T. BERMUDO

HON. AVEGAYLE CORTEZ UMALSA

9:00-11:00 Fun Games

PicturePuzzle

I balance mo ako besh

Facethefita

Sack race

Hanapin mo ako besh

11:00-12:00 Workshop Registration

12:00-1:00 p.m. Lunch

1:00-4:00 Workshop

Theatre

Music/Song

Visual Arts

Dance

Peace Education (Guardians/Parents)

4:00-5:00 Practice

5:00-5:50 Presentation (Cultural Show)

5:50-6:00 Closing

Masters of Ceremony Mr. Earl Joshua Ybanez Ms. Yumi Enderes