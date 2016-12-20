Davao-made mobile game wins multiple accolades at GameOn’s ICT Creatives Awards Night

Young developers from renowned, locally-grown tech company, Ingenuity, received three accolades for their Tamagogo mobile game from the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) at the GameOn! ICT Creatives Awards Night.

GDAP has been recognizing game developers since 2011. The organization rewards student and studio developers.

Ingenuity is one of the few participants who excelled in three categories: Best in Mobile/Handheld Games, Best in Game Art, and Best in Game Play.

Tamagogo is a casual stealth and strategy game with a one-touch control mechanism which makes it easier to navigate a simple plot: escape a terrain of moving hazards, including roving guards, while helping a monster (the game’s hero) rescue and hatch its eggs. The app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Tamagogo took four months to develop and was created from scratch by game developer and designer Resa Embutin, 22, and Kevyn Montana, 24.

Embutin and Montana are both BS Information Technology graduates of the University of Mindanao and of the University of Immaculate Concepcion, respectively.

Tamagogo was intended to be a portfolio game, showcasing the team’s skills, but it soared beyond its purpose. “It is humbling to be acknowledged this way. We are fairly new to game development and we are excited and encouraged to explore more of what we can do,” says Kevyn.

“At Ingenuity, we recognize talented budding developers and enable them to explore their potential by giving them flexibility to tap into their imagination and develop new and innovative concepts. We provide them the platform to come up with solutions and products that entertain, educate, and inspire,” John Naranjo, CEO of Ingenuity, said.

Naranjo believes in the role of young minds in shaping the future and molds Ingenuity to be the ideal venue for talent development in the tech sector. He is particularly keen on building local talents.

Ingenuity, founded in 2010, is a Davao-based software company that builds world-class applications across platforms, serving various industries. The company is driven by making meaningful connections in the community and in the industry. Their growing suite of applications and products include Cloudsite (for enterprises), Insta! (for local restaurants), Hackademy (for the education sector and local community).

“We partner with startups, creative agencies, and corporations to create defining solutions–from mobile apps and games to enterprise software suites–that transform brands, grow businesses, and make people’s lives better,” said Naranjo. (Visit Ingenuity.ph)